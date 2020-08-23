Golf outing event remembers Ohio House Representative Don Manning

Manning passed away suddenly on March 20 after being taken to the emergency room at St. Elizabeth's

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (WYVT) – A golf outing held at Knoll Run Golf Course in Lowellville Sunday remembered the late State Representative Don Manning.

Manning passed away suddenly on March 20 after being taken to the emergency room at St. Elizabeth’s.

He was 52.

The republican represented Ohio House District 59.

Manning was elected for the seat in 2018.

Senator Michael Rulli was at the outing Sunday and says the loss of Manning for him has been brutal.

“Don Manning was one of my best friends. Him and I were friends before we got involved in politics, and once we got involved in politics, we were sort of partners in campaigning and knocking on doors. So, we’d call each other every day and go over issues,” Rulli said.

Al Cutrona of Canfield was appointed to Manning’s seat on May 28.