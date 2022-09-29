MECCA, Ohio (WKBN) – A golf course in Trumbull County is teaming up with a new charity to carry on the late Lindsey Villanueva’s passion of giving coats to children in need.

The Links by the Tracks on State Route 5 in Mecca is hosting a charity day next Saturday, October 8 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

All the money from cart fees and golf rounds will go to Live Like Lindsey, LLC.

The organization is named after Lindsey, who passed away unexpectedly in November 2021 from a brain aneurysm.

She started collecting money to buy coats in 2018 after she was made aware that a local organization was in need of children’s coats.

“She raised almost $4,000 last year, in fact, while she was in the hospital. We were receiving shipments coming in of coats while we were going through all that,” said Tony Villanueva, Lindsey’s husband.

The goal is to raise $2,000 at the golf event next Saturday. There will be games for both children and adults.

Checks can be made out to Live Like Lindsey, LLC and sent to PO Box 8603, Warren, OH 44484. You can also donate via Paypal or Venmo, just search for @livelikelindsey.