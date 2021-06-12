Hubbard golf fundraiser raises money for local man’s new wheelchair

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – On Saturday, the annual Hacker Classic Golf Outing was held at Pine Lakes Golf Course in Hubbard.

Each year, they donate the money raised to Make A Wish Foundation. Recently, they started to donate to local causes as well.

This year, Austin Geib was chose to be the recipient of some of the funds raised from a riffle raffle as well as the golf outings.

Geib was in an accident when he was 15 that left him paralyzed.

“One of his things that he really liked to do was to hunt, fish, hike, those sorts of things, and unfortunately, with the wheelchair he has, he’s not able to do any of that. So, we wanted to try to take care of that for him, and that’s what we are doing here today. We are going to get him a wheelchair, a TracFab wheelchair,” said Jason Shelton, co-founder of the Hacker Classic.

Shelton says that none of this could be possible without the help of his committee and the people that came out Saturday to support.

Soon, Geib will be able to get out with his new wheelchair and enjoy the outdoor activities that he loves to do.