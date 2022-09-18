YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The community is continuing to help a Coitsville boy battling a rare disease.

Golfers took to the links today for the third annual Michael’s Miracle golf outing at Parto’s Golf Learning Center in Youngstown.

Proceeds from Saturday’s event went toward 8-year-old Michael Parteleno, who has been battling Batten Disease.

Batten Disease is a neurological disorder which affects 3 in every 100,000 children in the U.S. Currently, there is no cure, nor is there any FDA-approved treatment.

Michael’s mother, Tammy, says Michael has lost his vision and has been experiencing short term memory loss and muscle problems.

She said golfers at one hole had to tee off in a different way: Golfers paid $5 to take a shot blindfolded.

“We wanted everybody to get a sense of what Michael goes through day-to-day to get through,” said Tammy Parteleno.

Tammy said the family is grateful for the community’s support.