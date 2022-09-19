YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A performer with a career spanning 50 years is scheduled to play the concert hall at Stambaugh Auditorium.

Engelbert Humperdinck will take the stage December 14 at 7:30 p.m.

Humperdinck has sold over 140 million records, including 64 gold albums and 35 platinum, earned four Grammy nominations, a Golden Globe and stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Las Vegas Walk of Fame and Leicester Walk of Fame.

He has performed for the Queen four times, several presidents and many heads of state.

Humperdinck’s first single on the charts was “Release Me,” which went into the Guinness Book of Records for achieving 56 consecutive weeks on the charts. It was No. 1 in 11 countries.

He was awarded the Honor of Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (MBE) by Her Majesty the Queen’s Birthday Honors List 2021.

Tickets go on sale Sept. 23 at 10 a.m.