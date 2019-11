The race will start at 9:30 a.m. in Buhl Park

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WYTV) – On Thursday, Hermitage is holding its annual Gobble Wobble 5K run for Thanksgiving.

Registration starts at 8 a.m. and the cost is $15.

All proceeds will benefit the Shenango Valley River Watchers.