SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – The goats are heading back to downtown Sharon.



Members of the Sharon Beautification Commission will once again have “Allegheny Goatscape” from Pittsburgh bring its herd of goats to clean up the banks of the Shenango River.

The area has been plagued with poison ivy and other weeds over the years, but goats love the stuff.

They’ll arrive on June 15 and stay for about two weeks.