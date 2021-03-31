Goats ‘hired’ to remove poison ivy from park along Shenango River

The poison ivy is harmless to the goats

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – Three groups in Mercer County have come together with a unique solution to a problem along the banks of the Shenango River.

The Sharon Beautification Commission, the Shenango River Watchers and the Shenango Valley Gardeners will bring in goats to clear out poison ivy from River Gardens Park.

They’ve hired a nonprofit group called Allegheny GoatScape out of Pittsburgh for the job.

The poison ivy is harmless to the goats.

Organizers say they decided on using goats because no volunteers wanted to handle the poison ivy themselves.

“This is probably going to be the best thing for the park because we can get rid of the poison ivy and Japanese knotweed and anything else that’s just awful. Our volunteers can’t handle it so the goats will take care of it,” said Ann U’Halie, a board member of the Sharon Beautification Commission.

The goats will arrive in Sharon on April 29 and be on site for a month.

The public is encouraged to see the goats but you’re asked to not feed them so they can do their job.