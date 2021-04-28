Goats get to work along Shenango River in Sharon

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – The goats have officially reported for duty in Sharon!

It’s all part of a project to rid the banks of the Shenango River of poison ivy.

The Sharon Beautification Commission, the Shenango River Watchers and the Shenango Valley Gardeners hired Allegheny GoatScape out of Pittsburgh to do the job.

Eleven goats and Diamond the Donkey started chowing down on those weeds Wednesday.

Allegheny GoatScape Executive Director Gavin Deming says this is a resourceful way to take care of the problem, and the goats love it.

“This is an alternative to pesticides and herbicides. We aren’t using any chemicals, and the goats just eat. They eat around the clock, so they will be here 24 hours a day until they are done,” Deming said.

He says the process takes about three weeks, and then the heard will move on to the next area that needs to be eaten.