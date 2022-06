SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – The goats are back in Sharon cleaning up the Shenango River.

The goats and one donkey are part of Allegheny Goatscape.

The Sharon Beautification Commission hired them to clean up vegetation, some of which is dangerous to people, like poison ivy.

But, the goat landscapers love to eat it.

Wednesday was their first day back on the job.

They’ll be hanging out on the banks for the next two weeks eating weeds like kings.