(WYTV) – General Motors has ambitious plans for electric vehicles.

The automaker said it hopes to have 40% of its U.S. lineup electric by 2025.

That same year, GM will introduce 20 electric vehicles in the North American market.

It’s also moving up the production timelines for several electric vehicles. The first ones hit the market in early 2022.