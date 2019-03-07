GM Lordstown workers face harsh reality: Transfer or wait for uncertain future Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) - This date, March 6, 2019, will go down as one of the most significant dates in the history of the Mahoning Valley -- when GM Lordstown workers were left with more questions than answers.

It was an emotional day for workers inside the GM Lordstown plant as the final white Chevy Cruze rolled through the production line.

Subtle messages could be seen on posters at the plant that say it all: "GM Lordstown we are ready for our next product" and two words that mean so much to the entire Valley, "Save me."

"It almost felt surreal. It's almost like there should have been a new model following up behind it and there really isn't. At least not at this moment," said Mark Franco, a GM Lordstown employee.

As workers finished their shifts, their emotions carried over outside next to Bailey Road Bridge where about 150 people gathered to talk about the outcome they never wanted to happen.

"It's just gut-wrenching. Very sad as our members put down their last tools for this last day. It's very difficult for them," said UAW Local 1112 President Dave Green.

GM has been making cars in Lordstown for 52 years, since 1966. It's changed models numerous times but has been making the Chevy Cruze since 2010.

"I just want to thank Mary Barra for kinda ruining everyone's lives here. We did everything we were supposed to do, build cars 100 percent. Nothing but good but everything goes to Mexico. That's all I could say," said Eric Childers, a GM Lordstown employee.

Many people spoke at the impromptu rally, including Green, who has continued to advocate for his workers and Lordstown.

Werner Lange, the local man who has no affiliation with the plant and has never worked there, also spoke. He has stood outside for 43 days in support of these blue-collar men and women.

"We can turn what looks like an American tragedy into an American triumph," Lange said.

The sudden sight of the final Cruzes leaving the plant and heading down the road was met with heart-wrenching cheers and honks from traffic driving through the area.

"You know, this was announced way back in November but the reality finally set in today," Franco said.

Now, these workers are faced with an incredibly hard decision: transfer or continue to wait while they collect unemployment. The daunting unknown.

"I'm not transferring. I have no information. I don't know if we're officially closed or if we're gonna get a product down the road. I can't move my family until they give me that decision," said Matt Morehead, a GM Lordstown employee.

Not everyone at the GM Lordstown plant was laid off on Wednesday, though. People in materials will work for the next two days and the fabrication plant will stay open for another couple of weeks, making spare parts for the Cruze.