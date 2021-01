The first product is a battery-powered wheeled pallet that will take goods where they need to go

(WYTV) – General Motors is forming a new business unit, BrightDrop, that will tap the market for delivery vehicles and equipment powered by electricity.

The first product is a battery-powered wheeled pallet. It will take goods from warehouses to trucks, then from trucks to their destinations.

That will go on sale early this year.

GM will then roll out a delivery van. It’ll hit the roads in late 2021 with FedEx.