Giving Tuesday gives non-profits jumpstart to charitable giving

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Christmas shopping has started for many people, and in the spirit of the season, being charitable is something many think about this time of year.

Giving Tuesday is a day for giving back. For many, it’s a local movement to help charities that have reached others during the pandemic.

The Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley set a goal to buy wardrobes for storing personal belongings.

“The wardrobe is essentially a safe place for our clients to store those. The wardrobes cost $1,400 apiece, and we need 188 of them because we are going to have 188 beds,” said John Mukridge, spokesperson for Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley.

Each mattress in the new building opening next year will have a wardrobe.

The Rescue Mission hopes to collect enough money on Giving Tuesday to buy 10 of the wardrobes. At $1,454. 34 each, that adds up to $14, 543.40.

The wardrobes feature adjustable shelves, coat or towel hooks and come with locks. The mission feels the units are better since dressers can become a place for clutter.

“It is going to be important for our clients. It is going to protect their belongings so no other client will be stealing anything,” Muckridge said. “For us, from an operational standpoint, it will help keep the mission clean.”

The Youngstown YWCA is also accepting donations or you can give back through your purchases. Amazon Smile donates 0.5% of eligible purchases to your favorite charity, including the YWCA.

“It is a great way and easy way for people to donate. All they have to do is shop,” said Michaela Write, spokesperson for YWCA. “The funds will continue to support and advance our mission of fighting racism and empowering women.”

The YWCA uses the funding to provide programs, services, and even housing to women in need.

Giving Tuesday is one way you can help them, help others.

“Give back and remember the great things the YWCA is doing for the community,” Write said.