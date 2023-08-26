(WKBN) — Families in the Valley were able to get some of the supplies needed to start the new school year off on the right foot.

The St. Vincent de Paul Mahoning County District held a socks and underwear giveaway on Saturday at their food pantry on East Wood Street in Youngstown. The giveaway was open to low-income children and families, who needed clothing as they get ready to start the new school year.

Officials with St. Vincent de Paul say because of the amount of families in need in the area, they want to make sure children are prepared for the school year.

“It’s different, but it’s a need that kids have when they go back to school, and we just want to make sure we’re filling that gap because if you’re a needy family and you’re going back to school, the last thing that you should have to worry about is clothing for kids,” said executive director Michael Stapp.

Families were also able to receive sub sandwiches and drinks along with the clothes. The socks and underwear were donated by various organizations, church members and other groups.

St. Vincent de Paul will hold another community outreach event from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at St. Brendan’s Church on Youngstown’s West Side.

In Girard, community members gathered at David Tod Memorial Park for free food and fun. They were also given bookbags full of school supplies.

The family of three victims of a house fire 18 years ago decided to use their pain to give back to the community.

Event organizers say the only thing the kids had to do get a book bag was to smile.

“We decided we have to make something good come of it,” said event organizer Ken MacPherson. “There’s so much bad things in the world that how you respond to things is what matters.”

MacPherson said they plan to host an even bigger event in upcoming years. They want to turn the book bag giveaway into a community safety day.