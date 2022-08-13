LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) — Arianna Centrella of Liberty worked outside this weekend running her lemonade stand — and all the money goes to kids with special needs.

Last year she collected pop tabs and donated the funds to the Ronald McDonald House.

This year, all her money is going to the Hearing Impaired Kids Endowment Fund — which gives hearing aids to kids whose families can’t afford them.

Ariana made the lemonade with her family and is selling it for $1. She said she’s passionate about helping others because she has a brother with autism.

“My brother and my mom and dad were lucky that they had the money but some families don’t have the money to pay all of it so I like to donate,” Centrella said.