Girlfriend of Struthers murder suspect pleads not guilty to tampering charge

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The girlfriend of a Youngstown teen facing death penalty charges for the shooting death of a 4-year-old Struthers boy pleaded not guilty Tuesday at her arraignment to charges she deleted his social media accounts.

Bond was set at $15,000 for Odyessie Butler-Reed, 19, of Rhoda Avenue, who was arraigned in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court before Magistrate Dominic DeLaurentis on a third-degree felony charge of tampering with evidence.

A trial date of June 7 was set before Judge Anthony D’Apolito, which is almost certainly expected to be pushed back.

She was arrested shortly after she was indicted Thursday by a grand jury and appeared in court via video from the county jail.

Butler-Reed is the girlfriend of Brandon Crump, 18, who was also indicted Thursday by a grand jury on a charge of aggravated murder with death penalty specifications for the Sept. 21 shooting death of Rowan Sweeney, 4, in his mother’s Perry Street home in Struthers.

Crump also faces four counts of attempted murder for wounding Sweeney’s mother and three others, including a co-defendant also indicted Thursday on death penalty specifications for Sweeney’s death, Anthony McCoy, 21.

McCoy was shot in the head in the same attack and it is unclear what his medical condition is.

Indicted months ago for Sweeney’s death was Kimonie Bryant, 24. He can also face the death penalty if convicted of Sweeney’s death.

Police said a group of men were at the home to rob the boyfriend of Sweeney’s mother of his stimulus check.

Butler-Reed is accused of deleting Crump’s social media accounts between Nov. 4, the day he was arrested, and Dec. 13.

Also indicted on tampering with evidence charges Thursday was Lashawn Scott, 43, who is accused of hiding her son’s phone the day of the murder.

She was arrested Monday and is in jail. She is expected to be arraigned next week, along with Crump. It is unclear when McCoy will be indicted.