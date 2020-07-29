Girlfriend of Greenville standoff suspect now facing charges

Haylei Upton and Matthew Thompson are facing charges related to a five-hour standoff in Greenville on Monday

GREENVILLE, Pa. (WYTV) – A man and his girlfriend are now facing charges after a nearly five-hour standoff in Greenville earlier this week.

Greenville police said Matthew Thompson barricaded himself, his girlfriend and two young children in a home on Church Street.

The standoff started around 3:30 p.m. Monday when police tried to arrest Thompson for parole violations out of Allegheny County. He then barricaded himself in a room on the second floor.

Police arrested Thompson after coaxing him out of the house, along with his girlfriend and children.

Police said after further investigation, it was found that Thompson’s girlfriend, Haylei Upton, was an active participant in the standoff.

She’s now facing charges, in addition to Thompson.

Upton is charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of children and two counts of unlawful restraint.

Thompson, who was arrested at the scene on Monday, now faces charges of two counts of unlawful restraint, two counts of endangering the welfare of children, six counts of making terroristic threats and one count of resisting arrest.

The couple’s children, who are both under the age of 2, were placed in the care of their grandmother after the incident.