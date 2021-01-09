Girl scouts earn badges helping Brookfield animal charity

The girls teamed up with the Healthy Hearts and Paws Organization, and they got out into the fresh air and walked the dogs

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – On Saturday, members of the 80074 girl scout troop were able to give back to some furry friends.

The girls teamed up with the Healthy Hearts and Paws Organization, and they got out into the fresh air and walked the dogs.

The girls were each paired up with a child-friendly dog. They were able to ask questions and interact with them while also social distancing.

This was a way for the dogs to receive some exercise and a way for the girls to donate their time.

“They have been wanting to do service and they have asked for about a year about working with animals, so they’re really, really excited to be here today and get to meet these dogs and give them some love and attention,” said Melissa Mills, 80074 troop leader.

Mills says the girls range in age from first graders to eighth graders, and all will receive badges for their participation.