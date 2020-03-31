Girl improving, mother has long recovery after tree accident in New Castle

Diana Palumbo and her daughter, Sia, were both flown to separate hospitals in critical condition Sunday

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WYTV) – A mother and her 3-year-old daughter are still recovering after a tree fell on them at a New Castle park over the weekend.

Diana Palumbo and her daughter, Sia, were both flown to separate hospitals in critical condition Sunday.

Sia is moving out of the intensive care unit but Diana has a long recovery ahead.

Her mother, Terri Anastasia, has been able to talk to her on the phone, but has not been able to see them because of COVID-19.

“I think that if we had the chance to see her, hug them, you’d feel a little bit more comfort but at this point, you’re just aching to be able to just be near them and you can’t be,” Terri said.

Diana had surgery on her spine Tuesday. Sia has several skull fractures but is making progress every day.

The accident happened while they were sitting on a rock at Cascade Park.