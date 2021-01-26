Girard woman reports scam through online job post

According to a police report, the woman answered an ad posted to the employment website Indeed

GIRARD, Ohio (WYTV) – A Girard woman reported that she was scammed out of $1,000 through an online employment ad.

According to a police report, the 35-year-old woman answered an ad posted to the employment website Indeed.

The “employer” set up an interview with the woman through Skype where she was asked to provide personal information under the guise of filling out a tax form, which included her name, social security number, date of birth and driver’s license number.

The woman said the “employer” then sent her a check for $3,900 and then asked her to send back $1,000 of it through a cash app, which she did.

The woman said the “employer” then asked her to purchase gift cards at her local Best Buy and that is when she realized it was a scam.

The woman said she tried to stop payment on the $1,000, but her bank said they couldn’t because she approved the transaction through a third party.

Police advised the woman to contact the Federal Trade Commission in reference to identity fraud and her personal information being released.