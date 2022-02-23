GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Amy Kren remembers her heart attack at age 38 vividly.

The mom of three from Girard had gone into work for a half day, came home and helped her kids with schoolwork, and even made dinner and went out and cut the grass.

“As I had finished, I had felt the heart, the pressure on my chest…” Kren said.

Kren says at first she thought it was allergies, but then her whole left arm began feeling tight.

“It kind of felt like you were getting your blood pressure taken… And the cuff was at its tightest that it could go. And it was not releasing; it was numb and tingly,” she continued.

It was at that moment that her husband called 911, and she was rushed to St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown.

“It was blood clots that was formed because of my birth control that caused my heart attack,” Kren explained.

Kren remembers feeling very tired in the days leading up to her heart attack. According to Tracy Behnke, with the American Heart Association, this is one of the signs that differs between men and women.

“Women can also have fainting. Indigestion is another one that is something very specific to women,” Tracy says.

Kren has used her heart attack as fuel to begin a new health journey, losing a total of 30 pounds. And just this past October, she celebrated her 40th birthday.

“I am just so thankful that God has given me another chance, another day to live,” Kren said.