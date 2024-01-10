GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) — A murder warrant was filed Wednesday against a woman for the death of her boyfriend who was shot at a home in Girard.

Kristen V. Schmidt, 30, was originally charged with felonious assault after a Jan. 4 shooting on Dearborn Street that wounded her boyfriend, Michael Cusick, 33. The charge was upgraded to murder after Cusick died of his wounds Saturday at St. Elizabeth Health Center.

Court records show that Schmidt posted a $5,000 bond after she was arraigned on the original felonious assault charge Jan. 4. A court hearing was set for Wednesday afternoon in municipal court, according to court records.

Reports said police were first made aware about 10 a.m. Jan. 4 by St. Elizabeth Health Center that a man who was being treated for a gunshot wound said he was shot at a home in the 200 block of Dearborn Street.

Police went to the home where they found Schmidt, who told officers when they arrived that she shot at Cusick as he tried to come through her backdoor.

Reports said Schmidt told police Cusick was trying to break into the home. Schmidt told police that she and Cusick had been “fighting all night” and she was a victim of domestic violence.

When asked, Schmidt told police that she had a 9mm handgun that was in a lockbox in an upstairs room, reports said.

Reports said Cusick and Schmidt lived together.