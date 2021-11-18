Girard students exposed to new, innovative way of learning

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Students at Girard are taking a new approach to hands-on learning.

You may have heard of STEM, science, technology, engineering and math. This program is called STEAM. It stands for science, technology, engineering, art and math.

Students in K-6th grade learn about problem-solving, coding, robotics and more. It’s through a company called Sphero.

Students in K-3rd grade use robots to design and build their own mazes while students in grades 4 through 6 work to use Sphero BOLTS and make them move through coding. Their teacher says it took some time getting used to.

“At the beginning of the school year, failing was very hard for them, but now they’re learning it’s OK to fail. They can figure what went wrong and how they can change the solution and try again,” said STEAM teacher Whitney Pagano.

Pagano said now that they’ve gotten the hang of things, they’re enjoying it a lot more.