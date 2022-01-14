Girard & Struthers set for NE8 showdown

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – A pair of NE8 powers will be on display on Friday night as Girard hosts Struthers in the WKBN High School Basketball Game of the Week.

Watch the video above to hear the pregame thoughts from both teams.

Girard enters the matchup with a record of 7-3, while Struthers is 6-2.

“This is a really good team,” Struthers Head Coach Michael Wernicki said. “We’re gonna have to play, undoubtedly, our best basketball game of the year if we’re gonna have a chance to go over there and win on Friday.”



“Any time that we have a home conference game, we call it a circle game. We circle it and say that we gotta get it,” revealed Girard Head Coach Craig Hannon. “I wouldn’t call it a statement game, but, it’s a game that if we want to win this league and play for big prizes what we talk about, it is a game that we have to get. It’s a challenge. We know they’re gonna present us everything that we can possibly handle. But we do want to come out with a sort of desperation that we have to get this win.”

Struthers and Girard will meet in the WKBN High School Basketball Game of the Week live Friday night at

7 p.m. on MyYTV and also streamed live on the WKBN app.

Struthers has won five straight head-to-head matchups.

Thomas Cardiero, Girard Senior: ” I think it would make a very big statement,” Girard Senior Thomas Cardiero said. “Struthers is still a very good team even though they graduated a lot of guys. We just want to come and let people know that we’re for real this year. We’re ready to win a lot of games, especially big games.”

“This is like our teetering moment where we’ll capitalize and grow from it,” “Or we lose and have to restart,” Struthers Senior Ronnie Leonard explained. So, we’re really focusing on them and just trying to get better every day. And we’re super excited to get at it this Friday.”