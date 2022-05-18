GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) — Four Girard High School Seniors have each been awarded $5,000 scholarships in memory of fallen Girard Police Officer Justin Leo.

Dante Byrne, Seyhan Dede, Dominic Malito, and Natalie Suich received the scholarships from the Officer Justin Leo Scholarship Foundation during a luncheon at Leo’s Ristorante.

The scholarship foundation was founded by Leo’s parents, David and Pat Leo, as a way to carry on Officer Leo’s legacy of paying it forward.

Officer Leo was killed responding to a domestic violence call in October of 2017.

“Now these kids were only 12 or 13 when he passed but they all found something out about Justin. They all said they’re trying to live up the example that he set so it really makes us proud to know that these kids are doing what they’re doing,” said David.

“This is just our small way of not only honoring Justin but just recognizing a community that really stood by us when we needed them,” said Pat.

This is the fourth year the scholarships honoring Officer Leo’s legacy have been given to Girard Seniors.

With this class, the total amount awarded has reached $100,000.