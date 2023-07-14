GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Girard City School District is once again making sure its students are equipped to start the new school year next month.

For the second year in a row, the district will be providing all students grades K-12 with necessary school supplies. That includes pens, pencils, notebooks, crayons, tissues, disinfectant wipes, and more. Students will need to provide their own backpacks and clear water bottles.

Superintendent Bryan O’Hara says the discussion started a few years ago. The Board of Education wanted to help families feeling the effects of inflation by alleviating some of the costs associated with kids heading back to school. He says the district is happy to be able to provide school supplies once again.

“The other day I was through one of our local discount stores, and I was amazed at the cost of school supplies from glue sticks to a box of crayons,’ O’Hara said.

In Girard, students head back to class on August 21.