Girard Prisma Integration expands into Boardman

GIRARD, Ohio (WYTV) – Prisma Integration in Girard believes automation is the future.

It makes control systems to help heavy industries.

“It’s a challenging market, really. The innovations come along so fast that you need to stay a little bit ahead of the curve of your competitor if you want to be successful,” said CEO Manuel Alfonso.

Alfonso says his father always wanted a footprint in North America for the family business.

Prisma has added 9,000 square feet, which improves workflow and makes building panels quicker.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if it increases our efficiency 30-40% just because of the reduction in human movement,” said Rich Gunter, Prisma’s chief operating officer.

The work stations are closer and even the tools and equipment are more readily available. The designers also have a better space for their part in the process, but the heart of the business is making control panels.

“This is the custom-wired control panel for a large extrusion press that will fit into the cabinet,” said President George Bulick.

In fact, this one is going to Boardman.

Prisma’s expansion means more work, including a need for electrical engineers, control panel assemblers and wiremen.

“This is the only Prisma facility that does the world-class manufacturing of the control panels,” said Bulick.

Prisma has other locations in Italy and Peru. Its products get shipped around the world.

Prisma anticipates adding a second shift sometime this year.