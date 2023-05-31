GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Police found a stolen vehicle in the river in Girard.

On Friday afternoon, officers were called to the Mahoning River, in the area of Squaw Creek behind the old Leatherworks property for a truck found in the river.

The Girard Fire Department assisted with partially pulling the vehicle out of the river so it could be searched.

No one was inside, but the license plate on the vehicle came back stolen, according to a police report.

The vehicle could not be completely removed due to its location, the report stated.