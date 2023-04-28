GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) — A Girard Police Officer is working toward becoming the city’s first digital investigator.

Capt. John Freeman recently won a scholarship from Canada-based Magnet Forensics. It’ll provide Freeman with 12 months of fully-funded unlimited training and a year’s license for the company’s AXIOM software.

Freeman says through the training he will learn how to process, analyze and store digital evidence which is important because almost every case has a digital component.

“What that’s going to do is increase the efficiency of our caseloads, assist our officers in processing digital evidence better and lead to their ability to more efficiently clear their cases,” Freeman said.

Freeman says he hopes to be able to offer his digital evidence skills in the future to other departments that may need it.