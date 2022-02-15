PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN)- The Pittsburgh Steelers are adding a former Valley football player to their coaching staff.

According to Steelers.com, Pat Meyer is now the offensive line coach for the black and gold.

Meyer was a five-sport athlete at Girard High School.

He was a three-time All-Western Athletic Conference selection at Colorado State. Meyer played one season with the Arizona Cardinals (1995) and one season in the Arena Football League with the St. Louis Stampede (1996).

Meyers was the offensive line coach of the Carolina Panthers for the past two seasons (2020-21). He has also been offensive line coach for the Los Angeles Chargers (2017-2019) and the Chicago Bears (2014). Meyer spent two years (2015-16) as an assistant offensive line coach with the Buffalo Bills, where he was a football operations consultant in 2015.