Girard Municipal Court going paperless by upgrading traffic citation e-filing system

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Girard Municipal Court was recently awarded three grants totaling more than $150,000.

Two of the grants came from the Ohio Supreme Court’s Ohio Courts Technology Initiative. The money, totaling more than $84,000, will be used to upgrade the court’s electronic filing system.

About $31,000 will be put toward integrating the judge’s computer system with the clerk’s office. The remaining money will be used to enable police officers to electronically file traffic citations from their cruisers.

Judge Jeffrey Adler’s goal is to be paperless within the next three years.

“Without the monies from the Ohio Supreme Court, it would be hard for small municipal courts like us to generate these monies,” he said.

The third grant for $67,000 came from the Ohio Office of Criminal Justice Services’ Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding program.

It reimburses the court for money spent to remain open at the height of the pandemic.

