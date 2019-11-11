Girard Municipal Court adds OVI Recover Court

The program will help repeat drunk driving offenders get treatment

GIRARD, Ohio (WYTV) – Girard Municipal Court has a new specialized docket to help repeat drunk driving offenders get treatment.

Last month, the court received its re-certification for its drug court and added an OVI Recovery Court as well.

Only second and third time DUI offenders are eligible for the program.

Judge Jeffrey Adler says participants will get tested for alcohol three times a week and are required to enter a treatment program.

Participants must also remain sober for a full year to graduate.

“If we can get to those people and get them into recovery with their alcohol addiction, that’s a great thing,” said Judge Adler.

Girard is the eighth court in Ohio to have an OVI recovery court.

So far, two people have entered the program