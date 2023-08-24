GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) — What started as a couponing hobby for one Girard mom has turned into a whole store aimed at helping other parents save some cash.
Alexis Sigurani owns Sassy Savings. She’s been in business since 2020 but moved to her North State Street location just a few months ago.
The store sells a little bit of everything: toys, clothes, home decor — and tries to do it cheaper.
Sigurani is a parent and says with rising costs, she wanted to help other families save money
in a location that’s easy for the Girard community to access.
“Choose to have to buy your kid some clothes or pay an electric bill? Me, I don’t want to have to choose. I want to be able to do both,” Sigurani said. “So, that really matters to me because there’s a lot of families there, I see people at the rescue mission. I see too many unfortunate situations.”
She also says because there aren’t many grocery options nearby, she hopes to offer grocery options by the beginning of next year.