GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) — What started as a couponing hobby for one Girard mom has turned into a whole store aimed at helping other parents save some cash.

Alexis Sigurani owns Sassy Savings. She’s been in business since 2020 but moved to her North State Street location just a few months ago.

The store sells a little bit of everything: toys, clothes, home decor — and tries to do it cheaper.

Sigurani is a parent and says with rising costs, she wanted to help other families save money

in a location that’s easy for the Girard community to access.

“Choose to have to buy your kid some clothes or pay an electric bill? Me, I don’t want to have to choose. I want to be able to do both,” Sigurani said. “So, that really matters to me because there’s a lot of families there, I see people at the rescue mission. I see too many unfortunate situations.”

She also says because there aren’t many grocery options nearby, she hopes to offer grocery options by the beginning of next year.