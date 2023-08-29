WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Girard man Tuesday was sentenced to nine months in prison after pleading guilty to stealing a dump truck.

Christopher A. Pope, 33, entered a guilty plea in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court to a charge of grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony, before Judge Andrew D. Logan.

The charge stems from the Aug. 22, 2022, theft of a dump truck in Brookfield.

The sentence will run concurrently with an Aug. 23 sentence in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court on charges of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and carrying a concealed weapon.