WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Girard man pleaded guilty to child pornography charges in Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas on Wednesday.

Jacob Poe, 41, of Girard, pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree pandering of sexually oriented material involving a minor.

Poe, who faces a possible indefinite prison sentence and will be labeled a Tier 2 sex offender, will be sentenced after submitting to a background investigation conducted by probation officers.

Prosecutors say Poe was charged after the Internet Crimes Against Child Pornography Task Force out of Cuyahoga County traced pornography being downloaded at the defendant’s IP address.

The crimes happened over several months in 2022 and involved girls ages 3 to 12 years old, according to the indictment.

Four other charges dealing with the child pornography case were nulled as part of the plea deal, according to a news release from the Trumbull County Prosecutor’s Office.