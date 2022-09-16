WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Girard man, who police say gave gifts to two boys in return for sexual encounters, has been indicted on 10 charges.

The Trumbull County grand jury returned an indictment of 10 charges Thursday against Jack Zeigler, 23, including three counts of rape, four counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, two counts of compelling prostitution and one count of gross sexual imposition.

According to a press release from the Girard Police Department, Zeigler is suspected of giving two boys gift cards and other items in return for sexual encounters. The alleged crimes were reported in July.

He was in the Trumbull County Jail on $100,000 bond but was released on August 22.

The Girard Police Department would not release more details because of the ages of the children involved.

Zeigler’s arraignment is scheduled Thursday.