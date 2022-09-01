WEATHERSFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — A Weathersfield man was indicted Wednesday on charges related to a revenge porn investigation.

Thomas Shepherd III, 26, of Girard, was indicted on a felony charge of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material. He pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Thursday morning.

Shepherd is accused of taking private photos from five women and posting the images on Reddit in Sept. 2021.

Prosecutors say at the time, one of the photos posted online was taken when the victim — who’s now an adult — was 12 years old.

“Before the law’s adoption, it wasn’t illegal. You could do this. You could engage in this type of behavior. Now, we can punish those folks that do this,” said Assistant Prosecutor Gabe Wildman.

Shepherd’s bond was set at $100,000.

A judge ordered Shepherd shouldn’t have any internet access as a condition of his bond.

He’s due back in court on Sept. 8.