Girard listed in top 10 of most affordable places to live in Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (WYTV) – A new list of the cheapest places to live in Ohio ranks a couple of local cities in the top 10, one of which is Girard.

Joanie Petrosky, a realtor in Girard, happily added her favorite word onto the properties board at Petrosky Real Estate on Monday — she had “sold” another property in Girard.

“The cost of housing is so affordable compared to other places — this is a big draw,” she said.

Girard was recognized by HomeSnacks, a website that takes data and crunches it into bite-sized studies.

It ranked the cheapest places to live in Ohio for the sixth time. Girard wasn’t even in the top 20 last year, but this year it is number five.

“Just the small-town atmosphere. The schools are great, the people are wonderful. It’s a very homey hometown,” Petrosky said.

Girard has a great sense of pride and community. Its school logo can be found everywhere and along State Street, mannequins are always out in front of Tri Changes Salon, welcoming everyone to town.

“Even if they just stop in, our mannequins welcome a lot of people in, just to stop in and have a cup of coffee, get a picture with the mannequins. It’s very warm and cozy in Girard,” said stylist Sherry Johnson.

Johnson grew up in Girard and has been making people look beautiful for 28 years. She agrees that it’s a great place to live.

“It just feels so homey and that’s what I enjoy about owning a business in Girard. I feel safe,” she said.

Petrosky moved to Girard from Los Angeles in 1972. She believes there’s plenty of variety for people looking for a place to live. Homes can range from $30,000 to $400,000.

HomeSnacks’ list is mainly based on how much money people make living in a certain city and how much they have to spend to live there.

Hubbard also cracked the top 10 at number three.

Other Valley locations in the top 100 are Niles at 22, Struthers at 29, East Liverpool at 30, Youngstown at 34, Campbell at 51, Warren at 78 and Canfield at 83.