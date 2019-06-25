Girard increasing fines for drivers caught by speed cameras

Girard Mayor Jim Melfi said if you go the speed limit, you won't have a problem

GIRARD, Ohio (WYTV) – Drivers, get ready. There will soon be speed camera changes in the City of Girard.

Council approved fine increases on Monday because of a new state law.

Starting July 3, drivers in Girard will see an increase in fines if the cameras catch them speeding.

A new state law that starts next week requires all speed camera tickets go through a municipal court. The city has to pay the court cost, so it’s passing it onto you.

“There is a filing fee, which the law now states the city has to put up front, all the costs associated with the filing fees. That’s going to take a considerable amount of money,” said Girard Mayor Jim Melfi.

Girard is also switching to a tiered penalty system.

Tickets will be $125 for drivers going 10 to 15 miles per hour over the speed limit, $135 for drivers going 16 to 25 miles per hour over the limit and $150 for any speed above 26 miles over the limit.

Melfi said the new system offers a generous threshold.

“You’re not given a ticket for going one mile or two miles over the limit. You have to be exceeding the speed limit by a generous amount before you get ticketed.”

Melfi said the speed cameras have been successful in slowing down traffic and the new law shouldn’t impact those following the rules.

“If you believe there is a direct correlation between safety and speed, then you believe in our program.”

Drivers speeding in a construction zone will still be fined $150.