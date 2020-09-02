Girard Fire Department adds dog to arson investigation team

Maya and partner Thomas Cantola are the third arson dog team for Trumbull County trained through State Farm's Arson Dog Training Program

GIRARD, Ohio (WYTV) – A fuzzy, four-legged team member is being added to the Girard Fire Department’s arson investigation team.

Maya and partner Thomas Cantola are the third arson dog team for Trumbull County trained through State Farm’s Arson Dog Training Program. They officially graduated from the program August 28.

K9 Maya is a 2-year-old female yellow Labrador retriever who was raised by Southeastern Guide Dogs in Palmetto, Florida.

Maya is one of the more than 400 arson dog teams in the United States and Canada sponsored by State Farm and trained by Maine Specialty Dogs. These arson investigation teams assist local and state law enforcement officers investigate fires.

According to State Farm, the trained dogs can help determine the cause of many fires.