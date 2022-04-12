GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Girard firefighters spent most of Monday night battling flames that happened at a house on Churchill Road in Girard around 10:15 p.m.

The two adults, seven children and the four dogs who lived there weren’t home when firefighters arrived, but more than $1,000 in fish did perish.

The house was destroyed, and crews boarded up the house.

Jared Gearhart, the neighbor who called 911, reflected on what happened.

“One of my friends just pulled up. He was coming to hang out and said, ‘Hey your next-door neighbor’s house is on fire.’ So we called 911,” said Gearhart.

Gearhart: Their whole house like, it’s engulfed in flames. We need people here like ASAP

Dispatcher: OK

Gearhart: Right now

Dispatcher: OK

Firefighters from Girard, Weathersfield, McDonald, and Liberty all responded to help put out the fire.

Girard Fire Chief Jim Petruzzi said no one, not even the family’s four dogs, was home when they got there.

Petruzzi said at this point they believe the fire started in a front living room area, but investigators are still looking into what caused it.

“So with the extent of fire damage on the first floor and the heat and smoke damage on the second floor it doesn’t appear that the home will be able to be repaired,” said Petruzzi.

Petruzzi also said the family didn’t have renters insurance and although firefighters were able to salvage a few items the family pretty much lost everything in the fire.

“The Red Cross did come in last night and they were able to assist the family with having a place to stay and giving them what they needed to try to get some clothing to make it through the next couple of days,” said Petruzzi.

A Weathersfield firefighter was taken to the hospital to be evaluated for smoke inhalation. He’s since been released and is said to be doing alright.

Donations are being collected for the Bowling family. They can be dropped off at the Motel 6 Lobby on Belmont Avenue in Liberty.

They are in need of the following clothing items: