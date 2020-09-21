Girard cleaning services washes cars, raises money for St. Jude

Workers with Mindy's Cleaning Services took advantage of the sunshine to host a carwash fundraiser festival

GIRARD, Ohio (WYTV) – A cleaning service in Girard used Sunday’s sunny weather to raise money for St. Jude.

“It’s a beautiful day out, and having this carwash means a lot to me because it’s not for me. It’s for people that work hard,” said Mindy Dykes, owner.

For hours, the team soaked, washed and serviced over 50 cars.

Along with making rides clean, Mindy says they gave people an opportunity to register to vote.

“There was about 11 from the Mahoning County area and nine from Trumbull County who registered, so if we can get people out to vote, that would be awesome and it can make a huge difference,” Mindy said.

Randy Dykes, Mindy’s father, says his daughter’s will to give back started at a young age.

“From being a little girl, she always donated to St. Jude, so she wanted to do this event to raise money for St. Jude, and I’m so proud of her,” Randy said.

But while Mindy was raising money for a good cause, others were able to take home a small profit from their lemonade stand.

“I got a lot of money, and I’m going to put it in my bag,” said Dakota Himes, who ran the stand.