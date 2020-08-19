Girard City Schools decides to take learning completely online to start the school year

There will be two online options offered to students

GIRARD, Ohio (WYTV) – Girard City Schools will start school completely online this fall.

The district laid out two options.

First, students can get online instruction from Girard teachers five days a week via Google Classroom. They would need to commit to this model for at least the first nine weeks. Students would have to go back to in-person learning once it’s deemed appropriate.

Option two would allow students to get online instruction five days a week via Edgenuity, a third-party online teaching company. This is a commitment of one semester — two nine-week periods.

Fill out this survey by the end of the day Wednesday to choose the best option for your child.

Families will be contacted the week of August 31 about getting their requested technology devices, as well as student meal information.

The first day of classes is September 8.