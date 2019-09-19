Girard City School District works to get buildings up to fire code

Inspectors found 27 fire violations in the Intermediate/Elementary School and 18 in the Junior-Senior High School

GIRARD, Ohio (WYTV) – Girard City Schools Superintendent Bryan O’Hara said the district is working to correct violations a state fire marshal inspector found in its buildings.

The inspections showed 27 violations in the Intermediate/Elementary School. There were 18 in the Junior-Senior High School.

Some included artwork and teaching materials using more than 20% of the wall area in the corridors and storage not kept the proper distance from the ceiling.

The district has 10 to 14 days to fix the issues.

“I want parents to know that we’re very proactive in terms of our corrections,” O’Hara said. “We did work collaboratively with our fire department and the Ohio fire marshal to make sure that our buildings are up to par for the greatest safety we can have for our students and our staff.”

Inspectors are scheduled to revisit the school Monday. They say they have every reason to believe the district will be in compliance.