GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Girard City Council will soon consider two ideas affecting residents.

First, the ability to smoke in Girard city parks could soon be a thing of the past.

Once they return from recess next month, city council is expected to entertain an ordinance that would prohibit smoking in parks. The ban would include tobacco, e-cigarettes and vaping.

Girard Mayor Jim Melfi says the city has received complaints over the years about people smoking at baseball games. He thinks the ordinance is a good idea since the parks are mostly used by children and young people.

“I just think it’s just good common sense and being considerate to other people using the park and most importantly setting an example to children,” he said.

Melfi says the Trumbull County Combined Health District initially brought the issue to the city’s attention.

City council will also consider whether or not to raise the cost of parking fines downtown. The price of a violation would increase by $25.

Melfi says currently, the cost of a parking ticket is $5, but should council opt to raise it, a parking violation would cost $30.

“The fines are, let’s face it, are antiquated at $5 each. So if the city at some point and time is going to set forth action downtown, then those fines have to obviously be reasonably set,” Melfi said.

He says parking on Liberty Street has been restricted for 34 years. It’s limited to one hour between the hours of 6 a.m. and 8 p.m. with unlimited parking from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.