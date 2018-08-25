Girard book bag giveaway honors children whose lives were lost in fire Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

GIRARD, Ohio (WYTV) - A book bag giveaway at Tod Park in Girard happened Saturday.

But, it's not just any book bag giveaway.

"Today's the Lena Mason Christian Memorial Book Bag give away day," said Ken Macpherson, one of the organizers.

A day where families can come out and enjoy activities such as face paintings, crafts, bouncy houses and free food,

For Ken MacPherson and his family, the day means so much more than a book bag giveaway

"Lena was brutally murdered and the fire that was set to cover the murder killed the babies," MacPherson said.

This happened in 2005.

Lena is Ken MacPherson and Cindy Michael's daughter. The babies are their grandchildren.

"Your kids not supposed to die before you," said Joe Pizzulo, father of one of the children who died in the fire.

"It destroyed me. Took me to a very dark place," Pizzulo said.

Pizzulo and Michael had to go check out the house after the fire.

"They found mason's book bag, Cindy had bought for Mason for kindergarten and he never got to use it," MacPherson said.

That's when the family decided to take that pain and channel it into something positive by giving over 500 kids free book bags filled with supplies.

"It's a celebration of life to remember Leana, Mason, and Christian," MacPherson said.

A celebration that all kids enjoy. They've been doing this over a decade. Each smile and each book bag given away helps the family in ways they didn't imagine.

"Something as innocent as a child's laugh is what got us through the darkest period of our life," Pizzulo said.