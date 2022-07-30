GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) — Families were welcomed in Tod Park in Girard Saturday for a memorial for three people who were murdered.

Cindy Michael’s Lena Mason Christian Memorial Foundation is to support families and kids. Saturday was a family fun day and a back pack give away in support of the foundation.

The day was filled with things like hot dogs and face paintings. One of the organizers said it’s about bringing smiles to kids faces.

“It’s a community thing, it’s about not only remembering and kids having fun but just all of us coming together to make the world a better place,” said Ken MacPherson with the foundation.

About 220 bags were given out in Saturday’s giveaway. The foundation will hold its next event, a spaghetti dinner the Saturday before the Super Bowl.