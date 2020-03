To contact Girard dispatchers, police said to call 330-545-0211

GIRARD, Ohio (WYTV) – Girard police said Monday afternoon that their 911 phone lines are temporarily down.

To contact Girard dispatchers, police said to call 330-545-0211 until the lines are back up.

Girard police said they will announce when the 911 phone lines are restored.

