Gift shop at Mill Creek reopens

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) -Another sign that COVID restrictions are easing. The Shop in the Gardens gift shop at Mill Creek Park reopened Friday for the first time in 14 months.

The shop is located at Fellows Riverside Gardens and is a boutique that sells home décor, bath and beauty products, candles, garden items, and Mill Creek Park memorabilia.

This first weekend everything is 20% off.

“We’ve had merchandise piled up for 14 months, so it was a lot of work maneuvering all this around and fitting it all in. It took a lot to get ready. It took us a couple of weeks to get ready, but we’re open now and we’re happy to be here,” said Manager Jeanne Simeone,

The Shop in the Gardens is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays. The shop is closed on Mondays.